Lillian Ruegge, 88, of Granite City, passed away at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018, at home in Granite City surrounded by her family.

She was born June 27, 1929 in Hope, Mo., to the late James and Caroline (Leimkuehler) Hollandsworth.

On Sept. 11, 1948, she and LeRoy Ruegge were married in Mount Sterling, Mo. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Ruegge had worked for the Brown Shoe Company. She was also an avid quilter.

She is survived by two daughters, Betty (Robert) Harper and Kathy (Ricky) Watkins; a son, Randy Reugge of Granite City; six grandchildren, Robyn R. (Jason) West, Jaime (Howard) Myers, Michael (Sarah) Harper, Heather Watkins, Kasey Watkins, and Amber Haberkampf; 15 great-grandchildren, Lynde (Wesley) Hockaday, Haylee West, Lainey West, Kayla Myers, David Myers, Evan Harper, Elliette Harper, Makenna Harper, Annessa Harper, Jordan Allen, Jude Allen, Madalynn Dacus, Hayley Haberkampf, Luke Haberkampf, and Audrey Haberkampf; two great-grandchildren, Levi Schuette and Henry Hockaday; and five sisters-in-law, Shirley Ruegge Rice, Delores Ruegge, Fern Claas, Rachel Ruegge and Delores Ruegge Deppe.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Sue Ruegge; five brothers, Olliver, Louis, Gene, George and David Hollandsworth; and two sisters, Anna Heidbrink and Frieda Heidbrink.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. Monday, March 12, 2018, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, with Mark Maynard officiating. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Linn Memorial Park Cemetery in Linn, Mo.

