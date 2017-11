Lillie Evelyn Foust, 93, died at 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with services immediately following. A private family burial will be at a later date at Upper Alton Cemetery.