On Thursday evening, March 23, 2017, God called Linda C. Raymer (nee Glass) home to reside with him in Heaven.

Linda was born on Feb. 9, 1945, in Tilton, Ark. Reunited with her beloved husband and best friend, Bobby Joe Raymer; her brother, Dallas Glass; and her parents, John Glass and Georgie Glass.

Linda is survived by her loving children, Bryan and Anna Raymer of Worden, Lorrett and Vernon Votava of Bethalto, and Karen and John Beam of Edwardsville; also surviving is her brother, Charles Glass, of Hillsboro, Mo.; sisters, Leah Baker of Tildon, Ill., and Carmen Duplantis, of Searcy, Ark.; and her loving grandchildren, Benjamin, Bobby, Emily and Collin.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Greenwood Cemetery in Fairview Heights, Ill.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at herrfuneral.com, Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville.