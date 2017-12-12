Linda Copeland

Linda L. Copeland, 74, died at 9:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at her residence.
Visitation will be noon until service at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
