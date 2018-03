Linda Karen Condray, 64, of Alton, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will be at Maple Park Cemetery in Springfield, Mo., at a future date. Linda was cremated according to her wishes.