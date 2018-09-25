Linda Kay Yarborough, 67, of East Alton, passed away Sunday, September 23, 2018.
Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Friday, September 28, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Linda Kay Yarborough, 67, of East Alton, passed away Sunday, September 23, 2018.
Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Friday, September 28, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018