Linda L. Corby, 77, of Dow, died at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 25, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 26, with Pastor Jim Kiel officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.