Linda L. Grojean, 75, of Wood River, died Monday, March 27, 2017, at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Bethel Pentecostal Church, 480 E. Airline Drive, East Alton. Interment will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, Bethalto.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.