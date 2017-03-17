Linda M. Rehmus, 69, of Moro, died Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at her home in Moro.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Cremation rites have been accorded.
