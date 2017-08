Linda S. Corray, 70, of Highland, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev.

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Helvetia Sharpshooter Society Ballroom in Lindendale Park, Highland.

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.