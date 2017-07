Linda Sue Spurgeon, 73, of Bethalto, died Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Eureka, Mo., with her family by her side.

Prayer service will be at 1:30 p.m., followed by visitation from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.