Lindell Wanick, 70, of Union, Ky., died Thursday, March 22, 2018.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is handling arrangements.