Lloyd E. Hutchinson, 85, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at noon Thursday, Jan. 18, at Paynic Home for Funerals. Interment with full military honors will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Lloyd E. Hutchinson, 85, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at noon Thursday, Jan. 18, at Paynic Home for Funerals. Interment with full military honors will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014