Lloyd Wyman, 85, died at 11:26 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Robings Manor in Brighton.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at noon Saturday, Jan. 13, at the chapel at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Full military honors will be conducted at 10 a.m. by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.