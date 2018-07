Lois A. Fry, 96, of Dorsey, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at Robings Manor in Brighton.

Private graveside services will Wednesday, July 9, at Wood-Davis Cemetery in Bunker Hill. In celebration of her life, visitation will be 1 p.m. until funeral services at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton. Rev. Mark Scandrett will officiate.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.