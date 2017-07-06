Lois A. Hoy, 92, of Granite City, passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

She was born July 14, 1924, in Milwaukee, Wisc., the daughter of the late Philip and Mae Barbara (Fritsche) Urban. She married Clarence L. “Clip” Hoy on Aug. 5, 1944, in Milwaukee and he passed away on May 15, 2009. She had worked as a switchboard phone operator back in 1943 and was an Avon representative with dedicated service from 1984 until 2011. She was a member of T.O.P.S. in Granite City and enjoyed attending the H.O.P.E. widows luncheons. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening, playing cards and board games and her days of traveling. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle “Mickey” and Jim Strack of Vandalia; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael L. and Cindy Hoy of Noblesville, Ind.; eight grandchildren and their spouses, James and Deana Strack Jr. of Maryville, Scott and Chrissy Strack of Granite City, Suzanne and Michael Jordan of Gahanna, Ohio, Jennifer and Charles Karr of Greenwood, Ind., Rebecca and Tony Baskerville of Fishers, Ind., Elizabeth and Tim McLean of Columbus, Ind., Anne and John Simpson of Richmond, Ind., and Philip and Mallory Hoy of West Lafayette, Ind.; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joanne Vella of Wisconsin; nieces, other extended family, and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband of 64 years, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rolland Urban; five brothers-in-law, and five sisters-in-law.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Father Zachary Edgar officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.