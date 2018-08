Lois Ann Langford, 62, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Andrew O’Shia, Christopher O’Shia, Ronnie Langford, Joshua Langford and Jake Page officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.