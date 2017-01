´╗┐Lois I. Cameron, 90, of Shipman, died at 12:05 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Shipman. Burial will be in Shipman Cemetery.