Lois I. Knight, 72, of Bethalto, died Monday, March 20, 2017, at Bethalto Care Center.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Valhalla Memorial Park.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is handling arrangements.
