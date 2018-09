Lois Jeanne Trampe

Lois Jeanne Trampe, beloved mother and grandmother, 82, of Edwardsville, was taken home by her Savior at 7:40 p.m. Thursday, September 13, 2018, at Cedarhurst in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 20, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. John Shank officiating. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church.