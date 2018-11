Lola Nadine Evans

Lola Nadine Evans, 91, of Hartford, passed away at 2:42 p.m. Monday, November 19, 2018, at Integrity of Wood River.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Private family services will be held. Private inurnment will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.