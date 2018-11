Lonnie “Lonzo” Russell Adams

Lonnie “Lonzo” Russell Adams, 50, of Cottage Hills, passed away Monday, November 19, 2018, while working in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 27, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, where services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 28.