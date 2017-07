Lonnie E. Pollard, 73, of East Alton, died Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Meridian Village.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.