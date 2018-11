Lora Keene, 85, of Alton, died at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at her residence.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 29. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate.