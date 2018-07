Loren H. Davis, 84, of Granite City, entered into rest Friday, July 20, 2018.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at noon Tuesday, July 24, at First United Presbyterian Church, 2160 Delmar Ave. in Granite City. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates.

John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home is handling arrangements.