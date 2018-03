Loren P. Kessman, 85, of Hamel, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, and 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Liberty Worship Center Church in Edwardsville. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.