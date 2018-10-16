Lorene A. Prullage, 92, passed away at 5:08 pm Wednesday October 10, 2018 at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

She was born on July 2, 1926 in Lawrenceton, MO the daughter of John & Clara (Mueller) Hermann.

She married Robert Prullage on April 24, 1954 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in University City, MO. He preceded her in death in January 2004 and celebrated almost 50 years of marriage.

She was a longtime member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church where she sang in the Choir and was a volunteer auxiliary member at St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. She also loved to sew and do crafts and made many handmade quilts.

Lorene was a graduate of Missouri Beauty Academy in Farmington, MO and was employed many years as a beautician for the Thomas Helen Beauty Salon in Clayton.

Lorene and Robert lived in Godfrey and are survived by a daughter of Jane (Prullage) Licklider of Glen Carbon; one grandson, Jacob Licklider; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn Marie Prullage; and a son John Robert Prullage; a sister, Marie Hermann; one brother, Bernard Hermann; a sister-in-law, Anna Marie;

Visitation will be from 10 to 11am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday October 20, 2018 with Fr. Steve Janoski celebrant.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church Education Fund and Adoration Chapel at St. Anthony’s Health Center.

