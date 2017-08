Lorene Butler, 89, of Bethalto, died at 8:23 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Services will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.