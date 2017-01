Loretta L. Custer, 83, of Shipman, died at 1:19 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at her home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens Cemetery.