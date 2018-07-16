Loretta Maxine McKinney Grounds, 97, of Alton, went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 16, 2018.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services begin at noon Wednesday, July 18, at Paynic Home for Funerals.
