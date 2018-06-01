Loretta Rains, 96, of Granite City, passed away at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

She was born Nov. 24, 1921, in Clairmon, Ill., the daughter of the late Leonard Chittenden and Minnie (Clayton) Moody. She married Oliver J. Rains in July 1937 and he passed away on Jan. 15, 2000. She retired from Kmart in Granite City after 15 years of dedicated service as a cook. She was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, crocheting and taking care of her family. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by two sons, Oliver J. “Jeff” Rains Jr. of Granite City and Charles E. Rains of Granite City; grandchildren, Kathy Woods, Marla Yulrich, Andrea Briggs, Oliver Rains III, Brei Rains and Robert Rains; many great-grandchildren; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three children, Robert Rains, William Rains and Norma Jean Free; and three brothers, Leonard Chittenden Jr., Frank Williams and Bill Williams.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Second Baptist Church, 2100 Illinois Ave. in Granite City, with Rev. Brian Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.