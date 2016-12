Lorna Deane Nunes, 76, of Glen Carbon, died at 10:05 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at her home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.