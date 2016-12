Lorna K. (Reckmann) McGee, 59, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, where visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. funeral services Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, with burial to follow at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra.