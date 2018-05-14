Lorraine C. Wieseman, 88, of Bethalto, formerly of Prairietown, passed away at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 17, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wood River with Rev. Dr. George Gude officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks with her first husband, Lawrence E. Johnson.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.