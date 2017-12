Lorraine E. Maroon, 89, of Edwardsville, died Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at University Nursing & Rehab Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel. Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel.

Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel is handling arrangements.