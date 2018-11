Lorraine Finley

Lorraine Finley, 97, of Glen Carbon, passed away Monday, November 19, 2018, at her residence.

A memorial service will be at noon Saturday, December 1, at Anchored in Truth Ministries, 510 Garfield in Edwardsville. She was cremated according to her wishes and will be buried at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates at a later date.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.