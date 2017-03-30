Louie J. Scaturro, 82, of Granite City, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

He was born Nov. 14, 1934, in Venice, a son of the late Gus and Angeline (Mangiaricino) Scaturro. He married Delores J. (Bero) Scaturro on July 21, 1962, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Arnold, Mo., and she survives. He retired from Granite City Steel after 44 years of dedicated service. He was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Venice and now St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. He was an honorary member of the American Legion Post No. 307 in Venice and a member of the Venice Social Club. He enjoyed listening to the Cardinals ballgames and his many vacations to St. Petersburg, Fla., for spring training. He cherished his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Jeff Kindle of Glen Carbon; two sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Janet Scaturro of Granite City and Terry and Kathy Scaturro of Glen Carbon; five grandsons, Tim and Loren Scaturro Jr., Robert Kindle, Anthony Kindle, Roman Scaturro and Cameron Scaturro; two great-grandchildren, Saleen Scaturro and Sophia Scaturro; two sisters, Dolores Fechte of Granite City and Nancy Gray of Granite City; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Phyllis and Otto Nuspl of Arnold, Mo., and Marcella and Vasil Vangel of Granite City; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Scaturro; and two sisters, Mary Bellue and Irene Wein.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 3, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Chris Comerford as celebrant. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials may be accepted as Masses and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.