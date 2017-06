Louis Edward Alred, 70, of Fairmont City, died at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

A procession will leave the funeral home promptly at 8:15 a.m. Monday, June 19, for 9 a.m. burial with military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.