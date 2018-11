Louis F. Hartmann, 70, of Wood River, surrounded by family, passed peacefully at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until memorial service at noon Saturday, December 1, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor James Pratt will officiate. Private burial for the family will take place at a later date.