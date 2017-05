Louis Gemoules Jr., 94, of Edwardsville, died at 9:45 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017, at Brooking Park in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Weber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.