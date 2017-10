Louis J. Lucas, 97, of Edwardsville, died at 9:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

There will be no visitation and private family services will be held. Interment will be in Upper Alton Cemetery with military rites accorded by the Ritual Team of VFW Alton No. 1308.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.