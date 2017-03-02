Louis John Aleman III, 47, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 10:21 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County. He was born Aug. 17, 1969, at St. John Mercy Medical Center in Creve Coeur, Mo., a beloved son of Patricia A. (Kukarola) Aleman of Glen Carbon and the late Louis J. Aleman Jr. He always had a smile on his face to share with others and never met a stranger. His kindness portrayed his politeness and cordial personality to others. The member of Calhoun County Chapter of Delta Waterfowl loved his days of duck and deer hunting and was a proud member of the National Rifle Association. He was an avid coin and stamp collector and enjoyed watching historical war and Western movies. He was a 1987 graduate of Edwardsville High School and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his cherished mother, he is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, James Jeffrey “J.J.” and Sandra A. Aleman of St. Louis County; a niece, Zoe Ann Aleman of St. Louis County; many aunts, uncles, cousins, lifelong friend and hunting buddy, Alan Harbers of Hamel; other extended family and friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Helen Kukarola; and his paternal grandparents, Louis and Catherine Aleman.

In celebration of his life, visitation was Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. A funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, Jan. 26, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon with Father Al Allen as celebrant. Burial will be next to his father at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to the Calhoun County Delta Waterfowl, the Aleman family or to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.