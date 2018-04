Louis Thomas “Tom” Lebro Jr., 78, of Moro, passed away at 6:33 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 3, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown, with Pastor Dale Skeesick officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with a military salute.