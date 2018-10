Louise Ann Sheary, 96, of Alton, passed away from complications of COPD at 8:05 p.m. Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home.

Per her wishes cremation rites were accorded; there will be no services at this time. A private family burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.