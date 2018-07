Louise (Klunk) Crader, 95 of Hamburg, died Monday, July 16, 2018, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 20, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 21, at Indian Creek Church of Christ in Hamburg. Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg.