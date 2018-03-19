Louise Rees, 92, of Granite City, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

She was born Feb. 22, 1926, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Ollie L. and Mazie (Homyer) Bruch. She married Francis Marion Rees on June 6, 1946, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City and he passed away on Oct. 23, 2006. She was a loving homemaker who cherished tending to her family throughout the years. Louise was a dedicated and faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, where she was a member of the Ladies Sodality and the Koinonia Fellowship. She was an avid reader and was always generous in giving to many charities and organizations to help others. She loved nature and being outdoors, was fascinated watching birds and eagles and going on drives to take it all in. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by 12 children and their spouses, Ursula and Mike Jostedt of St. Charles, Mo., Joan and John Burks of East Alton, Donna and Lonnie McCoy of East Alton, Tom and Debe Rees of Granite City, David Rees of Worden, Mary Lou and Tim Lyerla of Granite City, Mark and Felicia Rees of Edwardsville, Melanie Rees of Edwardsville, Emily and Alexander Wilson of Glen Carbon, Jean Marie Rees of Granite City, Andrew Rees of Granite City and Stephanie and Dennis Squibb of Grand Rapids, Mich.; 30 grandchildren and their spouses, Michael Jostedt, Katie and Derek Waldschmidt, Emily Burks, Sara and Clay Shaw, Zachary Burks, David Burks, Aaron and Michelle McCoy, Nicholas and Stephanie McCoy, Lindsey and Sean Attwill, Tia Rees, Thommy Rees, Rachel Sahrhage, Austin Rees, Megan and Doug Smith, Peter Rees, Alexandr Rees, Max Rees, Molly Rees, Emily Claire and Steven Brown, Evan Wilson, Dominic and Mindy Rees, Oliver and Maurie Causey, Madeline and Jonathan Cruz, Jonathan and Laura Causey, Guinevere Smith, Douglas Smith, Andraya and Nick Wimberly, Brooke and David Gaddy, Mallory Squibb and Claire Squibb; 24 great-grandchildren, John, Allison, Henry, Lewis, Andrew, Sam, Owen, Michael, Mia Claire, Ella, Jack, Aaron, Charlie, Zaya, Kamryn, Isabella, Emily, Emberlyn, Journey, Apollo, Dorian, Josslyn Joy Louise, Bronwen and Dean; a sister, Sister Mary Judine Bruch of Dubuque, Iowa; sister-in-law, Thelma Bruch of Granite City; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends.

In addition to her beloved husband of 60 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Peter Francis Rees; a brother, Walter Bruch; and two sisters, Virginia Gale and Theresa Gundlach.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Zachary Edgar as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Community Care Center, 1818 Cleveland Blvd., Granite City, IL 62040 or Masses and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.