Lovier Loretta (Rose) Hahn, 88, of Granite City, died at 8:27 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, at Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.