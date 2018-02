Lowell Francis Hatfield, 92, of Granite City, died at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, where services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12. Burial will follow at St. Clair Memorial Park Cemetery.