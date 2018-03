Loyd “Wayne” Simpson, 87, died at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018, at his residence, with his daughters by his side.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 15, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with military rites performed by Alton VFW Post 1308.