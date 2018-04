Lucille E. “Lucy” Redford, 91, of Edwardsville, passed away on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 20, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, at the funeral home with Rev. John Robert officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.